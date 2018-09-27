The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used in UEFA tournaments including the Champions League from next season, European football's governing body has confirmed.

From UEFA's official statement:

"The UEFA Executive Committee met this morning at the House of European Football in Nyon and decided to introduce Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, as of the play-off stage of the competition (August 2019). In addition, it was decided that VAR would also be used at the 2019 UEFA Super Cup. UEFA plans to subsequently extend the use of VAR at the final tournament of UEFA EURO 2020, in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League (group-stage onwards), and in the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals.

Commenting on the introduction of VAR, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said:

'We are confident that introducing Video Assistant Referees in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an efficient and successful implementation of VAR in the UEFA Champions League, the world’s flagship club competition.'"