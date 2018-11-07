Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba joked about Cristiano Ronaldo's ability, saying the Juventus star "scores as easily as he drinks water".

Ronaldo, 33, has made a fine start to his Juve career, netting seven goals in 13 games in all competitions, although he is waiting for his first for the Serie A giants in the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of United's clash again Juve in Turin on Wednesday, Pogba said Ronaldo made scoring look easy.

"I thought it was a really good thing for Juventus [to sign Ronaldo]. Obviously it's always good to have players like Cristiano in your team," he said.

"Playing alongside great players like Ronaldo, like [Lionel] Messi and like Neymar is always a pleasure. Today he is with Juventus.

"I think he is very happy to be here and I think it's a great thing for Juventus to have a player who scores as easily as he drinks water."

Pogba and Ronaldo are facing their former clubs, with Juve able to book progression from Group H by avoiding defeat.