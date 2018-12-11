Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham's Champions League progression at the expense of Inter following a 1-1 draw at Barcelona is a "massive, massive achievement" for Spurs.

The Premier League side looked to be heading out of the competition when Mauro Icardi scored in Milan to draw Inter level against PSV as Spurs trailed Barca 1-0.

Spurs needed to at least match Inter's result, and ultimately they succeeded – Lucas Moura netting five minutes from the end to secure a share of the spoils in Camp Nou.

With both matches ending 1-1, Spurs squeezed through to the next round as Group B runners-up, and Pochettino applauded his players and the club's fans.

BARCELONA COULD 'STEAL' KANE - POCHETTINO

"The players were fantastic. A massive effort," he told BT Sport. "I am so happy for the fans. A massive, massive achievement for the club.

"I am so happy. We suffered because when we finished the game we did not know the result at Inter.

"It was two very difficult minutes, but in the end of course we were so happy. It's so important for the club.

"I always believed it was possible to win the game. We produced a lot of chances, but after we missed so many we thought maybe it was not our night.

"We fully deserved to go through with Barcelona. We were the best teams in a difficult group."