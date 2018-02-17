Neymar Defended By Emery And His Father

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery backed Neymar to help the French giants recover from their 3-1 deficit to Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

Neymar came in for criticism following Wednesday's display at the Santiago Bernabeu, where PSG squandered a lead and conceded two late goals to give Madrid the ascendency in the knockout tie.

But Emery insisted Neymar will step up to the plate in the second leg at Parc des Princes next month, defending the Brazil star's performance against the European champions.

"He played a great game in my opinion," Emery said ahead of PSG's clash against Strasbourg on Saturday.

"He did a lot of great things in order to change the dynamic of the game.

"If he can improve ahead of this great game [in the second leg], the small details that I'm sure he can improve on here at home, he'll show everyone how good he is."