James Rodriguez's respect for Real Madrid means he will not celebrate if he scores for Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

The Colombia international is in the first season of a two-year loan spell with the Bundesliga champions, who have the option to purchase him on a permanent basis.

He appears unlikely to return to Madrid after falling out of favour under Zinedine Zidane, although the 26-year-old insists he holds no ill will toward the coach.

Instead, the playmaker is focused on helping Bayern overcome a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when the teams meet again on Tuesday.

"I was treated very well here. It was three unique years when I won many titles," James said at his pre-match media conference.

"It also has something to do with respect for the club and the spectators.

"I don't have any hard feelings towards Zidane. I just want to play week in, week out. There's nothing against Zidane or this club.

"I am very happy [at Bayern] and just thinking of this game and of playing a good World Cup. Then we'll see what happens."