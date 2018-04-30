Español
On Demand
UEFA Champions League

James Says No Hard Feelings Against Real Madrid Ahead Of Second Leg

0:35 min

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez has made clear his affection for parent club Real Madrid, insisting he has no problem with Zinedine Zidane.

James Rodriguez's respect for Real Madrid means he will not celebrate if he scores for Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

The Colombia international is in the first season of a two-year loan spell with the Bundesliga champions, who have the option to purchase him on a permanent basis.

He appears unlikely to return to Madrid after falling out of favour under Zinedine Zidane, although the 26-year-old insists he holds no ill will toward the coach.

Instead, the playmaker is focused on helping Bayern overcome a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when the teams meet again on Tuesday.

 

"I was treated very well here. It was three unique years when I won many titles," James said at his pre-match media conference.

"It also has something to do with respect for the club and the spectators.

"I don't have any hard feelings towards Zidane. I just want to play week in, week out. There's nothing against Zidane or this club.

"I am very happy [at Bayern] and just thinking of this game and of playing a good World Cup. Then we'll see what happens."

UEFA Champions League Soccer Bayern Munchen Bayern Munich Real Madrid james rodriguez Zinedine Zidane