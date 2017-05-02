Zinedine Zidane Reveals Respect For Diego Simeone's Work

Zinedine Zidane has revealed his admiration for the work Diego Simeone has done at Atletico Madrid.

Zidane spoke of his respect for opposite number Simeone ahead of the first leg of the last-four tie at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

"Simeone and Mono [German] Burgos are doing a great job for their club," said Zidane. "I know Burgos a bit - I like him and have great respect for him.

"I only know Simeone from playing against him but they are two people I have enormous respect for both of them for the job they are doing. Simeone is a very experienced coach."