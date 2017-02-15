Zinedine Zidane Looks To Stop Napoli From Scoring

Zinedine Zidane has told his Real Madrid to focus on keeping a clean sheet against Napoli should they wish to progress.

Zidane is expecting Napoli to provide a stern test for the holders and has urged his side to shut out Maurizio Sarri's free-scoring side in order to give themselves the best chance of going through.

"In a knockout like this, you know that you've got the away leg to play and the important thing at home is to keep a clean sheet," he said.

"But the message I want is for us to do what we've done recently. We know that it's a 50-50 game. We have the first match at home and we can hurt our opponents.

"I think Sarri is doing well, his team play really attractive football and the results he's getting are good.

"Defensively they are good and they move very quickly. They have small players who are very good technically. But we have our weapons.

"In order to stop them, we're going to have to concentrate, because we're going to suffer.

"We know the difficulty of this competition. We're going step by step. Of course, we all want to win the Champions League, but it's a long and hard road that we're on.

"It's one game, it's very important, we know the importance of it. But the final is in Cardiff. We have this tie first and we have to play it.

"Madrid will always be a favourite in this competition, but the badge does not guarantee that you'll win."