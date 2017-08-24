Tough Tests for LaLiga Teams in 2017/18 Champions League Group Phase

GOAL.COM

Barcelona will have the chance to get revenge for last season's Champions league defeat to Juventus as the pair were drawn together in the group phase on Thursday.

The Catalans will take on Juve in Group D of the competition, having lost at the quarter-final stage in 2016-17.

Greek champions Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon are also in the group alongside the two giants, after the draw was held in Monaco.

The complete 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw!



Most exciting group?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Jf9ebJrJ9t — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 24, 2017