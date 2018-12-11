Español
UEFA Champions League

Simeone's Men Miss Out On Top Spot As Atletico Madrid And Club Brugge Settle For Scoreless Draw

Club Brugge put on a spirited display to hold Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw in Group A, costing the visitors top spot.

Atletico Madrid were pipped to top spot in Champions League Group A by Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday as they were held to a goalless draw by Club Brugge in Belgium. 

 

The Spanish outfit needed a win to guarantee first place, or hope that Dortmund did not win in Monaco. 

But Dortmund triumphed 2-0 in the principality as Atleti drew a blank against a lively Brugge side, who very nearly snatched victory 15 minutes from time when substitute Luan Peres had a header saved by the foot of Jan Oblak.

 

