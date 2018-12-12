Silva: I Was Scared PSG Wouldn't Qualify For Knockout Phase

Thiago Silva feared Paris Saint-Germain had blown their Champions League chance before rallying to qualify as Group C winners.

One victory from their opening four round-robin matches left the Ligue 1 champions staring at elimination but a hard-fought 2-1 win over Liverpool in Paris preceded Tuesday's 4-1 triumph at Red Star Belgrade.

Kylian Mbappe, who scored PSG's fourth in the Serbian capital, told reporters Thomas Tuchel's squad had unleashed a few home truths upon one another following back-to-back draws against Napoli.

TUCHEL: "ATTITUDE" BROUGHT PSG THROUGH GROUP STAGE

But Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva conceded he felt the damage had already been done.

"The goal is achieved. I was a little scared this year that we would not go to the round of 16 because it was difficult," he said, as quoted by L'Equipe.

MBAPPE: FRANK PSG TALKS INSPIRE UCL TURNAROUND

"But in the difficulty, there are positive things. I'm happy with the last matches we did. I think mentally, since Naples, we have changed a lot.

"The draw in Naples was my fault. For the Liverpool game, I pushed the players a lot because I felt they needed it.

"If we had conceded a draw against Liverpool, we were almost eliminated. But we managed to win against a team that can still be a finalist this season. We beat them."

The 34-year-old added: "Today was a little easier. When Belgrade scored, we stayed calm, patient.

"I feel we play more like a team. I hope we will continue like this until the end of the season."