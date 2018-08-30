Salah And Ramos Reunite At Champions League Draw

Sergio Ramos played up his role as the pantomime villain during an awkward reunion with Mohamed Salah at the Champions League group stage draw.

The Real Madrid captain was seated behind Salah at the event in Monaco as the Liverpool star was given a painful reminder of the shoulder injury he sustained in May's final.

Ramos was at the centre of the controversial incident, with his actions in bringing down the forward recently described as "ruthless and brutal" by Jurgen Klopp.

And the 32-year-old appeared to poke fun at the furore on Thursday by gently placing his hand on the same left shoulder on his way back from collecting the competition's Defender of the Season award.

Egypt international Salah later lost out to Cristiano Ronaldo for the Forward of the Season award.

Liverpool were drawn alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C, while Madrid's trophy defence begins in Group G against Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen.