Español
Transfer Tracker
UEFA Champions League

Salah And Ramos Reunite At Champions League Draw

Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos shared an awkward reunion at Thursday's UEFA Champions League draw

UEFA.com

 

Sergio Ramos played up his role as the pantomime villain during an awkward reunion with Mohamed Salah at the Champions League group stage draw.

The Real Madrid captain was seated behind Salah at the event in Monaco as the Liverpool star was given a painful reminder of the shoulder injury he sustained in May's final.

Ramos was at the centre of the controversial incident, with his actions in bringing down the forward recently described as "ruthless and brutal" by Jurgen Klopp.

 

And the 32-year-old appeared to poke fun at the furore on Thursday by gently placing his hand on the same left shoulder on his way back from collecting the competition's Defender of the Season award.

Egypt international Salah later lost out to Cristiano Ronaldo for the Forward of the Season award.

Liverpool were drawn alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C, while Madrid's trophy defence begins in Group G against Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen.

UEFA Champions League Soccer Real Madrid sergio ramos Liverpool Mohamed Salah
Previous Rakitic: I Deserve A Pay Raise
Read
Rakitic: I Deserve A Pay Raise
Next Perez: Inter Tried To Sign Modric Without Paying
Read
Perez: Inter Tried To Sign Modric Without Paying