Roma Without Perotti and Strootman for Liverpool Clash

Kevin Strootman and Diego Perotti have not been included in the 21-man squad to face Liverpool.

Kevin Strootman and Diego Perotti have missed out on Roma's squad to face Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final due to injury.

Perotti scored a penalty in a late fightback at Anfield, Roma battling from 5-0 down to take a 5-2 defeat from the opening match, meaning a repeat of their 3-0 win against Barcelona in the quarter-finals would send the Italians through.

 

But the winger has been ruled out of the second leg due to injury, with Netherlands international Strootman also unable to recover in time for Wednesday's match.

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain due to a serious knee injury sustained in the first leg, while Joe Gomez has not travelled and Adam Lallana is not likely to be fit enough to play.

