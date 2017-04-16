Robert Lewandowski Returns to Bayern Munich Training Before Real Madrid Showdown

OMNISPORT

Robert Lewandowski returned to training on Sunday, providing Bayern Munich with a significant boost ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Bayern will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit on Tuesday after Cristiano Ronaldo's double sunk Carlo Ancelotti's men on home turf last week.

Robert Lewandowski has now scored in 7 successive Bundesliga home matches for Bayern. 🔥🔥🔥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/QNRUT1kFwj — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 8, 2017

Lewandowski missed that defeat with a shoulder injury and was also absent for Saturday's 0-0 Bundesliga draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

But the Poland striker will be back to lead the line for Bayern in midweek as they seek to end Madrid's bid to become the first club to retain the title.

"I'm fine. I'm very pleased I was able to take part in training today. Everything's okay," Lewandowski told Bayern's official website.