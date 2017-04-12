Robert Lewandowski Out Of Bayern Munich's Clash With Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski is out of Bayern Munich's clash with Real Madrid after failing to recover from injury.

The Polish striker will be out with a shoulder problem for the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Lewandowski reportedly missing tonight. Feel the driving force of this team is Thiago from midfield, but a bitter blow regardless. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) April 12, 2017

BILD report that Lewandowski will not only miss out on starting the game, but also won't even make the bench for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Lewandowski's has score 33 goals in 34 starts this season, and Thomas Muller will not likely replace the striker.