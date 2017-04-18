Real Madrid Set Champions League Semi-Final Record

Real Madrid set a new record Champions League record following their quarter-final triumph over Bayern Munich.

A thrilling 4-2 win at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday secured a 6-3 aggregate victory for the holders against the Bundesliga leaders and Decima-winning former head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The win sealed the holders' place in the last four for the seventh season in a row - something no other club has managed in the tournament's modern history.

Barcelona reached the last four six times in a row from 2008 until 2013, while Bayern made it to that stage on five consecutive occasions between 2012 and 2016.

7 - Real Madrid are the first team in #UCL history to reach the semis in seven seasons in a row. King. pic.twitter.com/vgFeIZSB77 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 18, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to reach 100 goals in the Champions League, with Marco Asensio adding a fourth after Robert Lewandowski's penalty and a Sergio Ramos own goal had forced extra time.

Madrid join last year's beaten finalists Atletico Madrid in the next round, Diego Simeone's side having beaten Leicester City 2-1 on aggregate.

Barcelona, Juventus, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund will compete for the remaining two spaces in Friday's draw.