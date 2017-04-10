Ousmane Dembele Expects Goals Galore as Dortmund Face Monaco

OMNISPORT

Ousmane Dembele is expecting plenty of goals when Borussia Dortmund take on Monaco in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Dortmund welcome the Ligue 1 leaders to Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday for the first leg of their last-eight tie, with Dembele's men the second highest scorers in this season's competition, behind only Barcelona.

Monaco have hit 88 goals in their 31 league matches this season and both teams will field plenty of firepower, with Radamel Falcao, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kylian Mbappe among the attacking talent potentially on show.

Dembele has talked about the quarter-final with fellow France internationals including Benjamin Mendy, with the players expecting the quarter-final to be a highly entertaining affair.

"We said that they were going to be good matches, with a lot of goals," Dembele told L'Equipe. "Well, let's hope so.

"We didn't make too much fun out of each other. There's respect and we're cautious. We're waiting for the outcome of the two games to start hostilities. The Monaco players said they're looking forward to seeing the 'Yellow Wall'.

"Benjamin [Mendy] and I poked fun at each other a bit. He promised to calm me down with the first contact. I promised him that if he got booked with the first tackle, I would provoke him the whole game."

While Dembele is one of the few Dortmund players with experience of French football, having played for Rennes before moving to the Bundesliga, he does not believe his insider knowledge will be particularly useful.

"[It will help] a little, but they know Monaco here already, the way the team plays and the players like Bernardo Silva, Mbappe and Mendy," Dembele said. "I watch some Ligue 1 games and for me Monaco is a team that has all the cards in hand to become French champions.

"I don't regret my choice [of transfer] at all. I feel good in Dortmund. It was a choice I thought about, that I took early last season, because I had talked to the coach [Thomas Tuchel] very early. I had only scored two or three goals with Rennes, but he told me he wanted me.

"After listening to him talk, I told him I would sign for Dortmund whatever happened, that my choice was made. There was interest from other clubs after that, but I had given my word and made my choice and didn't want to come back on it."