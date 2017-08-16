Napoli See Off Nine-Man Nice in Champions League Qualifier

beIN SPORTS

Dries Mertens scored one and set up another as Napoli secured a valuable 2-0 first-leg win over Nice in the Champions League qualifying play-offs.

After giving his side an early lead at Stadio San Paolo, Mertens won a second-half penalty which Jorginho converted to earn a commanding advantage ahead of next week's return tie.

0 - For the first time in 2017, Napoli haven't conceded a single shot on target in a competitive game. Control.#NapoliOGCN — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 16, 2017

Nice were without injured star Mario Balotelli and new signing Wesley Sneijder and their relative inexperience showed as Mertens rounded the onrushing Yoan Cardinale for a 13th-minute opener.

The hosts spurned several opportunities but will still take a handy buffer to Nice, whose task grew tougher when young midfielder Vincent Koziello was shown a straight red for a studs-up tackle on Piotr Zielinski.