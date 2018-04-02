Español
On Demand
UEFA Champions League

Nainggolan Makes Roma Squad for Champions League Clash With Barcelona

Reuters

Eusebio Di Francesco has named Radja Nainggolan in his squad to face Barcelona after the Belgian recovered from injury.

 

Midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been named in Roma's 21-man squad for their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Belgian limped out of his side's Serie A clash against Bologna on Saturday after just 16 minutes, clutching his right thigh.

 

However, the 29-year-old, who has been a key figure in Eusebio Di Francesco’s midfield this season, has recovered in time to be considered for the visit to the Camp Nou.  

Winger Cengiz Under, meanwhile, is not in the squad after failing to recover from a knee injury sustained on international duty with Turkey.

 

UEFA Champions League Roma Radja Nainggolan
Previous The XTRA: Top 10 Goals and Best XI of the Weekend
Read
The XTRA: Top 10 Goals and Best XI of the Weekend
Next Zidane Warns Real Madrid: 2017 Victory Will Make N
Read
Zidane Warns Real Madrid: 2017 Victory Will Make No Difference