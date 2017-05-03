Monaco vs. Juventus, An Unstoppable Force Hosts An Immovable Object

By Des Norris

Another nail-biting Champions League campaign has reached its cuticle-gnawing, semi-final stage. The 32 teams who aspired to carve out a triumphant path to Cardiff at the beginning of the season have been whittled down to four, and though Real Madrid set the penultimate phase of the tournament alight with a blistering display against cross-town rivals Atletico on Tuesday night, it’s today’s showdown between AS Monaco and Juventus that holds, if not all, at least a sizeable portion of the intrigue.

No rationally minded football fan gave Monaco a prayer of challenging star-studded PSG for Ligue 1 glory back in August, much less of making a mark on the European stage. Yet here we are in May and Leonardo Jardim’s men, nah boys are on the cusp of bringing domestic league glory back to the French Principality for the first time in 17 years and are a doubleheader against the Old Lady away from taking their swashbuckling brand of football to the club’s first Champions League final in 13 years.

Monaco have mustered up a staggering 149 goals in all competitions, and while wunderkind Kylian Mbappe’s breakout season has stolen the bulk of Stade Louis II limelight, the prodigious 18-year-old is by no means the team’s only threat in the final third. Resurgent Radamel Falcao has netted 28 times in all competitions, while Valere Germain (16), Thomas Lemar (13) and Fabinho (11) have also chipped in regularly enough to join El Tigre in the double-figures club. That’s not to discount the contributions of midfield technicians Bernardo Silva or Joao Moutinho, two men guilty of haunting many a Ligue 1 defender’s nightmares.

At the other end of the field questions have been asked about the Rouge et Blancs’ defense. All in all Monaco have conceded 16 goals in 10 Champions League encounters. With a place in the last 16 assured Jardim fielded a second string team against Leverkusen and shipped three goals without reply as a result, and the poor defensive record was skewed further following a bonkers 5-3 road defeat to Manchester City. That’s not to say Monaco have shut up shop in their other eight matches, in fact they have only managed one clean sheet to date; at home to CSKA Moscow. But the ‘they score one, we score three’ model has worked thus far, and there’s also the presence of a certain player to consider ahead of this tie in particular.

In a locker room crammed full of youthful exuberance, Snapchat stories and foggy memories of the last century sits a Polish warhorse with six years of Serie A experience to draw on, not to mention a massive debt to settle with Juve. Kalim Glik knows all about the Old Lady having previously captained the Italian giants’ cross-city rivals Torino. Seven defeats from eight Turin derbies have left a sizeable chip in the Poland international’s shoulder so Jardim can safely forego any pre-game motivational talks he had planned with his defensive general.

But before they can book their charter flight to the Welsh capital, Monaco must first crack a defense so airtight that 531 minutes of Champions League football have elapsed since it last leaked a goal. For all the plaudits Mbappe, Falcao and co. have earned so far this season, they have yet to encounter a backline as accomplished as Juve’s, a backline that successfully repelled Barcelona’s famed MSN over two games. Buffon, Bonucci and Chiellini have mastered the art of frustrating forwards and will present the free-scoring Ligue 1 outfit with its toughest test to date.

However, crediting these three players with all of this sturdiness at the back would be shortsighted. In the words of head coach Massimiliano Allegri Juventus is “an organism”, a cohesive unit that deploys its defensive master plan all over the field. From Paulo Dybala breathing down the necks of opposition defenses, Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic harrying players out wide, and a two-man defensive midfield partnership applying another layer of impenetrability in front an already rock solid backline, Juve offer little in the way of attackable space.

Comparisons with greater-than-the-some-of-their-parts Atletico Madrid have become commonplace, but given the stellar talent on show, in reality Allegri’s team more accurately resembles a crossbreed between Diego Simeone’s Rojiblancos and their loathed neighbors Real Madrid: an energetic and highly disciplined outfit made up of some of the game’s biggest egos.

This remarkable feat wasn’t achieved overnight; since losing the Champions League final in 2015 Allegri has been honing his squad and tactical approach to the point now where the Bianconeri look ready to take the long-awaited final step up to the pantheon of Europe’s elite clubs, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The inevitable (and retrospectively justified) sense of impending defeat that hung over Juventus before they faced Barca two years ago has vanished, and whether or not Allegri’s troops are garlanded with the winners’ trophy on the 3rd of June, there are no longer any teams that can be assured of a win against them. This turnaround can be attributed in no small part to the astute summer signings of Champions League veterans Dani Alves and Gonzalo Higuain and the offloading of the brilliant but often tactically naïve Paul Pogba.

Juventus are on the brink of clinching a fifth consecutive domestic league title, have won all but two games at home in all competitions this season (both in the UCL group stage) and wipe the floor with Monaco where European pedigree is concerned.

Tonight’s game contains all the ingredients for a classic Champions League battle: two philosophically opposed sides at the top of their game, oozing talent from front to back. Juventus may be the favorites to progress but Monaco have earned their place in the final four and have every chance of going all the way in this competition.

So, wear protective gloves or go for a manicure ahead of time for this one, your fingernails will thank you for it.