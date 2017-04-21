Monaco Vice-President Isn't Shy About Wanting To Beat Juventus

OMNISPORT

Monaco are on a revenge mission when they face Juventus in the Champions League, says vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.

The Ligue 1 leaders were paired against the Italian champions in Friday's semi-final draw in Nyon, in an intriguing tie that pits Monaco's immense attacking talent against the defensive strength of Juventus, who have conceded just twice in this season's competition.

Monaco last met Juve in the quarter-finals of the 2014-15 season, where the Turin side ran out 1-0 aggregate winners.

Ce sera la Juventus en demi-finale !!! #UCLDraw 🏠3 mai ✈️ 9 mai A post shared by ASMONACO (@asmonaco) on Apr 21, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

Vasilyev recognises that Juve are stronger now than they were two years ago, but also warned that Monaco are a different proposition.

"It will be a matter of revenge, clearly," he told reporters. "We're better than two years ago, no doubt about it.

"At this level of competition, we knew we were going to play a big team. All teams are on top.

"We played Juventus two years ago in the quarter-finals and since then they have strengthened themselves.

"It is only the happiness of being at this stage of the competition. We will do everything to qualify. Juventus can defend but we know we score goals.

"Our team sets no limits, they are young, talented and not afraid. We lack a bit of experience because it will be the first semi-final for all of our players."