Weston McKennie's 88th-minute header kickstarted Schalke's Champions League campaign as they beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in Russia.

The United States international scored his first goal for the German club from Yevhen Konoplyanka's corner late on to settle an otherwise forgettable contest.

Schalke, runners-up in the Bundesliga last term, have endured a stuttering start to the season but picked up their first league points by beating Mainz on Saturday and they now have four in the Champions League having drawn 1-1 with Porto last time out.

Lokomotiv, who did not threaten at all in the second period, have lost both of their Group D games.