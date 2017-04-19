Mbappe Adds New Champions League Scoring Record To Early Career Achievements

OMNISPORT



Kylian Mbappe has become the first player in Champions League history to score in his first four knockout games after the Monaco striker found the net against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

After just three minutes of the quarter-final second leg at Stade Louis II, Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki could only parry a powerful long-range drive from Benjamin Mendy.

All hail @KMbappe, the new King in the Principality.



5 goals and counting in last four @ChampionsLeague appearances! 👑 pic.twitter.com/4d0U6y1FSd — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 19, 2017

Teenager Mbappe - who scored twice in the first leg after netting in both legs of the last-16 tie with Manchester City - was in the right position to tuck home the rebound to extend Monaco's advantage to 4-2 on aggregate.

The precocious 18-year-old, who has hit 12 Ligue 1 goals this season, also became the youngest player in Champions League history to score five goals in the tournament as he continues to announce himself on the global stage.

16 - Kylian Mbappe has scored 16 goals in his last 16 games with Monaco in all competitions. Poison. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 19, 2017

Raul, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, was 41 days older than Mbappe when the Spaniard scored his fifth goal in the competition.

Mbappe also becomes the sixth player to score on his first four starts in the Champions League, and the first to complete the feat since Diego Costa in 2014.