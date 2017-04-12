Leicester City Fans Clash With Police Before Atletico Madrid Match

OMNISPORT

Leicester City supporters have been involved in clashes with Spanish police ahead of their team's Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid.

According to reports by the Europa Press agency and the BBC, eight Leicester fans were arrested on Tuesday due to incidents in Madrid's Plaza Mayor.

"Gibraltar is ours”. Before tonight's game, Leicester City fans clashed with police in Madrid #ATLLEI pic.twitter.com/l0oS89DZns — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 12, 2017

Before Wednesday's match, footage posted to Twitter that had been shot in the city centre location showed objects being thrown towards police by travelling supporters and smoke bombs being set off.

Fans could also be heard singing "F*** off you Spanish, Gibraltar is ours," in reference to the disputed status of the British Overseas Territory, the sovereignty of which has recently come under the spotlight as the UK prepares to negotiate its exit from the European Union.

Leicester fans embarrassing themselves in Madrid. Takes away from their fantastic achievement to get to the Champions League quarter-finals. pic.twitter.com/auNWyIUh9G — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) April 12, 2017

Videos published across social media also showed fans antagonising police, with drinks and smoke bombs again thrown, along with footage of officers using batons and men in Leicester shirts with bloodied heads.