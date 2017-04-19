Jeremy Mathieu Axed From Barcelona Squad For Visit Of Juventus

Jeremy Mathieu has been dropped from the Barcelona squad for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Juventus at Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old defender endured a miserable outing in the 3-0 first-leg defeat to the Serie A leaders in Turin and was an unused substitute in the weekend LaLiga victory over Real Sociedad.

A week ago Mathieu started for Barcelona.

This week, he is not even called-up, and not for any injury.

This tells how Barça gifted 1/2 goals — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 19, 2017

Mathieu has been left out of Luis Enrique's plans for the return fixture, with Javier Mascherano included after he sat out Saturday's 3-2 win with a calf problem.

Goalkeeper Jordi Masip and injured trio Arda Turan, Rafinha and Aleix Vidal were also omitted.