Isco Admits Bayern Munich Made Real Madrid Suffer

Real Madrid midfielder Isco says Bayern Munich made them suffer on their way to the Champions League semi-final.

Zinedine Zidane's men seemed in a great position to reach the final four after a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Allianz Arena, but they eventually needed extra time in the return to shake off the Bavarians, recording a 4-2 win at the Santiago Bernabeu having trailed 2-1 after 90 minutes.

The game was marred by a number of controversial refereeing decisions, with Bayern furious at match official Viktor Kassai after Arturo Vidal was harshly shown a second yellow card, with two of Cristiano Ronaldo's three goals appearing to come from an offside position.

"We were really made to suffer, but ultimately we are in the semi-finals," Isco told reporters.

Con el hombre de la tarde, dos goles de @isco_alarcon la rompiste . Que gran victoria! pic.twitter.com/LXC8LLBOK0 — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) April 15, 2017

"In the first half we could have put the tie to bed, we had some clear-cut chances and perhaps we paid the price for not taking them after the break.

"However, we did not let our heads drop and we pulled it off."

"I don't know about the refereeing decisions," he added.

"In the first leg, Bayern were wrongly awarded a penalty.

"That is all part of the game."