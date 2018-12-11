Español
Icardi Header Not Enough For Inter As 1-1 PSV Draw Sends Nerazzurri Out Of UCL

Inter's Champions League campaign came to an end as they drew 1-1 with PSV at San Siro.

Inter slipped out of the Champions League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV, confirming Tottenham's place as Group B runnersup.

A run of three games without a win in the competition meant Luciano Spalletti's side went into Tuesday's encounter needing to better Tottenham's result against Barcelona, and Mauro Icardi's 73rd-minute header looked to have booked Inter's place in the last 16.

Icardi's effort cancelled out Hirving Lozano's opener after 13 minutes, but it proved insufficient after Lucas Moura earned Tottenham a late 1-1 draw at Camp Nou.

 

 

Lautaro Martinez could have salvaged progression for Inter but he headed over unmarked from six yards out in stoppage time as the Nerazzurri slipped into the Europa League.

