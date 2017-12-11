Francesco Totti Urges Roma Focus On Serie A

Roma legend Francesco Totti has warned his former club to keep its priorities straight after drawing Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League's last 16.

Surprise winners of Group C, Roma avoided the possibility of drawing either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich for what will be their second appearance in the knockout stages in seven seasons.

Ukrainian champions Shakhtar finished second behind Manchester City in Group F, winning of four of six matches to advance ahead of Napoli.

While hopeful of progression, Totti does not want the Giallorossi to lose focus on Serie A.

"Given what was there, it went well," Totti told SportMediaset of Roma's draw.

"Do not underestimate [Shakhtar] though, because they are technically and physically strong and play well at home.

"It will be an open game, but the further you go the harder it is.

DI FRANCESCO | "Shakhtar are a top side, who managed to qualify from a very tough group. We fought to earn the right to be in the last-16 draw, and we will do everything we can to continue our adventure!"

"A lot of things can happen between now and February. We will think about the league and then in February we will think about trying to go through, which would be important for us.

"The league is the main objective for us. With respect to the Champions League, we know that the further we go the more stronger teams we will face, stronger than Roma.

"Football is about big surprises though and we will cause problems for any side we meet."

The first leg will be hosted by Shakhtar in February, with the return meeting to be played in the Italian capital in March.