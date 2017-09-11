Fantasy Football: Ronaldo and Dani Alves Make It Into Our Champions League XI

beIN SPORTS

It's that time of year again where the elite stars of European football are pitted against each other in the hopes of winning the Big Eared Jug, otherwise known as the UEFA Champions League trophy.

But for those of us not blessed with the ball-playing talents of the Cristiano Ronaldos and Christian Pulisics of this world there is still a way to be part of the action thanks to UEFA's Fantasy competition.

Starting with a budget of €100 million (ha, this really is fantasy!) participants have a 15-man squad to fill made up of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

Here are our picks for Round 1.

GK: Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid, €6m, selected by 12% of managers

Oblak is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers on the planet and with good reason. Atletico Madrid's miserly defense only shipped two goals during last season's group stage with the Slovenia international between the pipes.

DEF: Kamil Glik - Monaco, €6m, selected by 3% of managers

While the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva may have stolen the headlines during Monaco's incredible run to the semi-final stage of last year's competition, Kamil Glik was the man keeping things tight at the back. The combative Pole also provides an aerial threat for set pieces, and has already notched up two goals in Ligue 1 this season.

DEF: Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli, €5.5m, selected by 3% of managers

€5.5 million is a bargain for one of the first names on Maurizio Sarri's team sheet. Koulibaly does not often contribute much going forward, but was part of the third-best defense in Serie A last season and is a cheap differential option.

DEF: Dani Alves - PSG, €6.5m, selected by 26% of managers

A man who needs no introduction and whose selection requires no justification. He may have a lot of miles on the clock, however, as his one-season stint at Juve proved, the 34-year-old is still one of the Champions League's most fearsome competitors.

DEF: Filipe Luis - Atletico Madrid, €6m, selected by 6% of managers

With two Champions League final appearances under his belt, the most attack-minded component of Atletico Madrid's airtight defense is a safe bet to rack up points. The Brazilian also has the added motivation of playing against former club Chelsea in this year's group stage.

MID: Isco - Real Madrid, €8m, selected by 19% of managers

In case you've been living under a rock, this is the year of Isco Alarcon. Look no further than the bandy-legged Spaniard's recent performance against Italy to see why he deserves a place in your starting lineup.

MID: Leroy Sane - Manchester City, €8.5m, selected by 1% of managers

Pep Guardiola is an incredibly frustrating manager for Fantasy owners but even he wouldn’t sit a well rested Sane coming off a two goal performance… hopefully.

MID: Marco Veratti - PSG, €7m, selected by 7% of managers

Barcelona failed to capture the coveted Italian's signature but that doesn't mean you have to.

FOR: Cristiano Ronaldo - Real Madrid, €12m, selected by 45% of managers

The APOEL matchup should be a breeze for Real Madrid and, as for the Portuguese talisman, he only went led and led the Champions League in goals last season en route to being the highest scoring player in the Goal game.

FOR: Sadio Mane - Liverpool €9m, selected by 5% of managers

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Sadio Mane! The Senegalese combines blistering pace with clinical finishing and that rarest of things for a player so fleet-footed: good decision making.

FOR: Jonas - Benfica €7.5m, selected by 1% of managers

Ignore Jonas at your peril. Having missed most of last season's Champions League campaign through injury, the former Valencia man will act as the Portuguese champions' focal point in attack. With just five games played in the domestic league, Jonas has already racked up six goals and two assists.