Dani Carvajal Denies History Will Impact Latest Madrid Derby

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal can't imagine that the history with Atletico Madrid will have any impact on the upcoming clash between the sides.

In Atleti, Real face a side they have beaten in two of the past three Champions League finals and also boast a quarter-final triumph over in between.

But Carvajal, who was born and raised in Madrid, says previous encounters will have no bearing on the outcome of the tie.

"We are not thinking about what happened in previous years. Our objective is to win [the final] in Cardiff and win the league," he said.

"I've had the opportunity to play in 15 derbies and all of them are special. It's the big rivalry in our city.

"[Tuesday's] game, more than being a derby, is also the Champions League semi-final. I think that alone is sufficient motivation to go all out to beat our neighbours."