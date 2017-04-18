Dani Alves Expects Tough Test in Barcelona Homecoming

OMNISPORT

Dani Alves claims Barcelona remain the best team in the world, but he is confident Juventus will progress in the Champions League at his old club's expense.

The Brazil international spent eight trophy-laden years at Camp Nou, where he will return on Wednesday for the first time in a Juve shirt – his new employers sitting on a 3-0 first-leg lead.

Despite his lofty opinion of Luis Enrique's team – who were four goals down against Paris Saint-Germain in the last round and still went through – Alves rates Juve as having a "60 per cent" chance of reaching the semi-finals.

🔊 @andresiniesta8: "Dani Alves was one of the best signings in Club history. He brought a lot to our team." #FCBLive pic.twitter.com/kwsPdIqijO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 18, 2017

"I'm happy to be at the Camp Nou. It's a weird feeling being back, this is the first chance I have had to do it," said the 33-year-old, who won the competition three times with Barca.

"Our chances of going through? We're at 60 per cent, but we have great respect for Barcelona.

"Juventus study their opponents with great detail. We know exactly what we need to do. It's a huge task, but if we knock out Barcelona, we will have knocked out the best side in the world.

"We're here to pull together, draw from our collective experience and chase our dream – the Champions League trophy."

Juve have not been crowned champions of Europe since 1996.