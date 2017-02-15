Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Personal Assist Record in Champions League
The Real Madrid super star set up Toni Kroos for Real Madrid's second goal against Napoli, bringing his assist tally to five in the competition.
OMNISPORT
Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new personal best for assists in a single Champions League campaign with Real Madrid.
The 32-year-old forward set up Toni Kroos for the holders' second in their 3-1 last-16 first-leg win over Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Ronaldo, who showed brilliant skill and a turn of pace to skip beyond Kalidou Koulibaly before teeing up Kroos, has now managed five assists in eight appearances in the 2016-17 competition - a personal record in his time at the club.
The Portugal star may not have scored against Maurizio Sarri's side - it was Karim Benzema and Casemiro who got the other goals after Lorenzo Insigne's opener - but the fact that he created a total of five chances for his team-mates belies the notion of him as a selfish centre-forward.
Indeed, no player for either side made more key passes than Ronaldo's five, with Luka Modric and Insigne closest on three each.