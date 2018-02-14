Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 100th Champions League Goal for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals for a single team in the Champions League with a first-half strike against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old converted from the penalty spot in the 45th minute of the last-16 first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu to draw Real Madrid level at 1-1.

Ronaldo, who has 115 goals in total in Europe's top competition, is the only player to have reached a century for a single team in the tournament's history.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is closest to that tally – the Argentina star has 97 goals for the Catalans.

Ronaldo now has 20 goals in his last 12 appearances in the competition and has scored at least once in every game this season.

He has also scored at least 10 goals in seven consecutive Champions League campaigns, while no other player has done so in more than two.