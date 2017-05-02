Cristiano Ronaldo Lands 50th Knockout Goal Against Atletico

OMNISPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 50 goals in the knockout stages of the Champions League when he netted against Atletico Madrid.

The Real Madrid superstar headed in a 10th-minute opener at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday to give the defending champions a 1-0 advantage over their city rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Has now scored 6 goals in his last 220 minutes of Champions League action #UCL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 2, 2017

It is the latest landmark to be reached by the four-time Ballon d'Or winner in Europe's premier competition, following a five-goal haul over two legs against Bayern Munich in the previous round.

A brace in a 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena took Ronaldo on to 100 goals in European club competitions, while a hat-trick in the return fixture brought up the 32-year-old's Champions League century.

Ronaldo's Barcelona rival Lionel Messi has the next best knockout return in the history of the competition with 37 goals. Bayern's Thomas Muller is third on 19.