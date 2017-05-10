Cristiano Ronaldo Angers the Vicente Calderon

beIN SPORTS

With the Vicente Calderon making its final curtain call on the European stage on Wednesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't resist the urge to rile up the Atletico faithful one last time on their sacred, soon-to-be demolished patch of turf.

In the 42nd minute of Wednesday's Champions League second leg tie an Isco Alcorcon strike took the wind out of a spirited effort that saw the Rojiblancos narrow their aggregate deficit to one-goal, thanks to early Saul header and Antoine Griezmann penalty.

Ronaldo joined in the Real Madrid goal celebrations by raising his right index finger to his lips to the audibly stunned home fans, who responded angrily to the Portuguese's insensitive gesture.

This is just the latest chapter in the 32-year-old's long history of rubbing figurative salt in the wounds of Real Madrid's local rivals: his exuberant, ab-flexing celebrations in both the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals were seen as distasteful and unnecessarily antagonistic by many Atletico fans.