Champions League In Numbers - Juventus' Clean Sheets Against Lionel Messi's Goal Haul

The Champions League returns on Tuesday with the first legs of the opening pair of quarter-finals and some extremely enticing matches on the schedule.

Juventus host Barcelona in what could well be the tie of the round as the Serie A champions face off against the LaLiga holders in Turin.

Luis Enrique's men recorded one of the greatest football comebacks of all time in the last round against Paris Saint-Germain, so they would believe in their chances of overturning any first leg deficit.

In the other quarter-final on Tuesday, Monaco travel to Borussia Dortmund in a battle between two potential dark horses for the competition, with prolific strikers Radamel Falcao and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang facing off.

Both games promise to be cracking encounters - let's take a look at the ties in Opta numbers.

Juventus v Barcelona

4 - Juventus have won four games in a row in the Champions League and the only other team remaining unbeaten in the tournament is Real Madrid.

351 - Sevilla’s Nico Pareja was the last player to score against Juventus, who have not conceded a goal in the Champions League since November, 351 minutes of action ago.

4 - The four penalties awarded to Barcelona in this season's Champions League is more than any other team, with Juventus having won three.

11 - Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has hit 11 goals in this season's Champions League, his best return in the competition since 2011-12, when he finished with 14.

2 - Gonzalo Higuain's record in the knockout rounds of the Champions League is poor - he has scored just two goals in 22 Champions League knockout games compared to 13 goals in 38 group matches.

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco

1 - Borussia Dortmund have lost once in the Champions League this season (W5, D2, that solitary defeat coming away against Benfica in the first leg of the last 16).

7 - However, in the knockout rounds Dortmund have not got a great record, having lost seven of their last 10 games in the Champions League latter stages (W3).

8 - Radamel Falcao has scored eight goals in the Champions League, despite the Colombian striker having started only 11 matches in the competition.

7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a hat-trick in his last Champions League appearance against Benfica to take his tally to seven for the season in the tournament.

13 - Monaco have conceded 13 goals in the Champions League this season, which is more than any other team that has made it through to the quarter-finals.