Champions League Group Stage Draw in Full

Paris Saint-Germain will face Napoli and Liverpool in this season's Champions League group stage, while Real Madrid travel to Moscow and Rome.

The Champions League group stage draw was conducted in Monaco on Thursday as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus and more discovered their opponents.

The 32 qualified clubs will compete over six matchdays from September to December.

Here is the draw in full:

 

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge
Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham, PSV, Inter
Group C: Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade
Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray
Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens
Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim
Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen
Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys

