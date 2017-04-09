Carlos Ancelotti Urges Bayern Munich to Keep Calm

OMNISPORT

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti told his players they would lose sleep if they spent too much time worrying about Real Madrid.

The Bundesliga holders host the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern head into the clash in fine form, having crushed Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in Saturday's league clash.

Bayern Munich at home in the #Bundesliga this season.



WWWDWDWWWDWWWW



Goals: 48

Conceded: 6



Almost untouchable. pic.twitter.com/Vdkfz2okp6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 8, 2017

With that in mind, Ancelotti said his side needed to concentrate on themselves, not LaLiga giants Madrid.

"We have to be focused on our play, on our intensity, on our strategy and not think a lot about Real Madrid," the Italian said.

"Because if we think too much about Real Madrid then maybe we're not going to sleep.

"And the next days we need to sleep."

Real go into the clash on the back of a 1-1 Madrid derby draw against rivals Atletico on Saturday.