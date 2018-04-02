Sergio Busquets could feature in Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final against Roma on Wednesday after returning to training.

The Spain international was injured during the second half of Barca's 3-0 win over Chelsea on March 14, with tests confirming he suffered a "fractured phalanx of the fifth toe of his right foot, with a wound".

It forced the 29-year-old to miss his country's friendlies against Germany and Argentina last month but he returned to training on Monday as Ernesto Valverde's side prepare for Roma's visit to Camp Nou.

Busquets has played in all eight of Barca's Champions League games so far this season.