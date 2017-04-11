BREAKING NEWS: Marc Bartra Hospitalized Following Explosion
The Borussia Dortmund is reported to be in stable condition, albeit in a state of shock, after an explosion hit the Bundesliga team's bus.
GOAL.com
Marc Bartra has taken to hospital after three explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund's team bus as they prepared to travel for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final against Monaco.
A statement from the local police has confirmed that an explosion occurred as the team set off for the first leg of their tie at Signal Iduna Park.
"In the run-up to the Champions League match of BVB against AS Monaco, there was an explosion near the BVB team teambus shortly after 7 pm," the police statement read.
"To our knowledge the windows of the bus are cracked (fully or partly) and one person was injured.
"It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where it exploded."
The police agency later tweeted: "We can confirm that there have been three explosions in the area of the team bus."
And Dortmund later revealed that centre-back Bartra was injured in the incident, though the extent remains unclear.
"In the explosion, Marc Bartra was injuerd and is currently in hospital," the Bundesliga side tweeted.
Meanwhile, the club have also confirmed that the game has been postponed and will now take place on Wednesday 11 April, 12:45pm ET.