BREAKING NEWS: Marc Bartra Hospitalized Following Explosion

Marc Bartra has taken to hospital after three explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund's team bus as they prepared to travel for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final against Monaco.

A statement from the local police has confirmed that an explosion occurred as the team set off for the first leg of their tie at Signal Iduna Park.

"In the run-up to the Champions League match of BVB against AS Monaco, there was an explosion near the BVB team teambus shortly after 7 pm," the police statement read.

BREAKING NEWS: Marc Bartra has been wounded by the explosion in Dortmund according to Spanish papers, and already transported to hospital — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 11, 2017

"To our knowledge the windows of the bus are cracked (fully or partly) and one person was injured.

"It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where it exploded."

The police agency later tweeted: "We can confirm that there have been three explosions in the area of the team bus."

All of our support to @MarcBartra, @BVB and their fans — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 11, 2017

And Dortmund later revealed that centre-back Bartra was injured in the incident, though the extent remains unclear.

"In the explosion, Marc Bartra was injuerd and is currently in hospital," the Bundesliga side tweeted.

Meanwhile, the club have also confirmed that the game has been postponed and will now take place on Wednesday 11 April, 12:45pm ET.