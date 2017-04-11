BREAKING NEWS: Explosion Hits Borussia Dortmund Bus Ahead of Monaco Champions League Clash
The Borussia Dortmund team bus has been affected by an explosion ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie with Monaco.
OMNISPORT
Borussia Dortmund's team coach has been hit by an explosion ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Monaco on Tuesday.
Dortmund said the explosion occurred at the departure of the bus from the hotel around an hour ahead of the scheduled kick-off time at Signal Iduna Park, with one person injured.
"Bomb explosion by the team bus at the team hotel. Players are safe. No danger at the stadium. More information to follow," the club posted on Twitter
However, it has subsequently emerged that center back Marc Bartra suffered injuries as a result of the blast and is now being treated in a nearby hospital.
It is not yet clear who is behind the attack. Nor has it been confirmed if the game will go ahead as planned or be postponed.