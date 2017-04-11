Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco Postponed Following Explosion
The match between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco has been called off and will take place on Wednesday.
OMNISPORT
Borussia Dortmund's Champions League match with Monaco has been postponed following the explosion that damaged the German club's team bus prior to kick-off.
Fans who were already in the Westfalenstadion were told to stay in their seats and remain calm while the authorities secured the area around the stadium.
The first ever meeting between the Bundesliga and Ligue Un will take place on Wednesday 11 April at 12:45pm ET.