Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco Postponed Following Explosion

Borussia Dortmund's Champions League match with Monaco has been postponed following the explosion that damaged the German club's team bus prior to kick-off.

@UEFA confirms that due to security reasons tonight's @ChampionsLeague game between @BVB & @AS_Monaco is postponed until tomorrow 18.45 CET. — Pedro Pinto (@PedroPintoUEFA) April 11, 2017

Fans who were already in the Westfalenstadion were told to stay in their seats and remain calm while the authorities secured the area around the stadium.

The first ever meeting between the Bundesliga and Ligue Un will take place on Wednesday 11 April at 12:45pm ET.