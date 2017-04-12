Borussia Dortmund Police Clear 'Suspicious Objects' After Champions League Game

Borussia Dortmund and local police have confirmed that "suspicious" objects found near the exits of Signal Iduna Park were not threatening after fans leaving the Champions League tie with Monaco were briefly kept inside the stadium.

Tuesday's quarter-final first leg was postponed until Wednesday after Dortmund's team bus was attacked, leaving their defender Marc Bartra hospitalised with a wrist injury.

Monaco beat their hosts 3-2 in a match that passed without incident until police found two unattended bags in the south-east section of the stadium and a mobile phone outside, which led to the north stand being held back.

Around 20 minutes after reporting that they had found the objects, however, police confirmed that they had been "verified" and fans were able to leave the stadium from all exits.