Bayern Munich Have More Than Robert Lewandowski, Warns Casemiro

Casemiro insists Real Madrid cannot solely focus on Robert Lewandowski when they defend a 2-1 lead against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The Poland international missed the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie due to a shoulder injury but is expected to return to the starting XI in Spain.

Casemiro has acknowledged the prolific Lewandowski poses a major threat, though he is wary of forgetting about the other dangers Bayern have in their ranks.

"Lewandowski is a quality player but it is not all about him," Casemiro said at a media conference.

"They have got a brilliant squad. We will need to be at our best and not just focused on one man.

"We need to respect them. It is not over yet; they have got quality players who are dangerous. We have a good result but we will continue in the same way and take nothing for granted. We will be ready. We want to play. We know what we are going to do.

"We know it is a very difficult game, there is a long way to go and Bayern are a very difficult side. We need the fans to get right behind us and push us on."