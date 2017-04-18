Barcelona Need Perfection To Pull Off Juventus Comeback

Andres Iniesta believes Barcelona need perfection in order to pull off another miraculous comeback and reach the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Juventus.

The Catalans saw off Paris Saint-Germain to book their ticket for the last eight, recovering from a 4-0 defeat in the first leg by winning the return match 6-1 at Camp Nou

Barca find themselves in a precarious situation once more following last week's 3-0 loss in Turin, but Iniesta refuses to throw in the towel.

"There are a lot of similarities compared to the game against PSG. We need to have the same attitude right from the first minute," Iniesta stated at a news conference ahead of Wednesday's second leg.

"It will be complicated to pull off another comeback, but I am sure it is possible. We have to play a perfect game. We have to create the maximum number of chances and score goals. We probably need our best game of the season.

"An early goal would be a boost, but we have to be patient. We cannot afford to lose patience if the goal does not come.

"I think Juventus have only conceded two or three goals this Champions League. But this does not change anything for us. We know that we have the potential to score goals. I am convinced they know we can hurt them.

"The first leg was a bad result for us. We did not do the things we had to do. It is a complicated task, but we have the players to turn things around. We need a perfect match."