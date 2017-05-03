Atletico Madrid Went Down To Real Madrid Without A Whimper And That Is More Worrying Than Defeat Itself

So often over the years Atletico Madrid have woken up, looked at themselves in the mirror, and been filled with pride. This even despite the losses and heartbreak.

Today however, they can’t do that.

The shambolic 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday evening in the Champions League was arguably one of the worst performances in a big game of the Diego Simeone era. While it has been questioned whether Atleti had lost their style this season, their spirit was never in question. Even through all the setbacks, they have still retained a sense of character that has made them strong.

At the Bernabeu however, there was no sign of either style or spirit. The blood pimping, high octane, aggressive approach was absent. But also missing was the heart and willingness to scrap.

When Real Madrid’s second goal went in, several heads in black shirts dropped. Never before has an Atleti side under Cholo accepted defeat. It has never been the remit of this team, and in fact believing the opposite, that they could always win no matter the odds, has been what they have thrived on.

Antoine Griezmann was a particular culprit in terms of accepting the defeat. As Cristiano struck his second of the night the camera panned to the Frenchman. He simply shook his head and looked away. It was almost like he knew it was coming. Atleti’s limits are well known, but it doesn’t mean it hurts any less.

Griezmann is unlucky in many regards. He was isolated in the game, and despite plugging away never really got into the game. He made an attempt to, for he’s not the type of player content to remain on the periphery. But he needed support. Yannick Carrasco attempted to influence, but few others did. Koke for instance again looked lost in a big game and lacked the clarity Luka Modric professed for instance.

Simeone: "Football is a marvellous game and anything can happen. I still think we have a chance of going through." #UCL pic.twitter.com/sLAX8Xd3bt — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 2, 2017

As Kevin Gameiro stumbled on a chance, up the other end Cristiano Ronaldo pounced on every one that came his way. It’s the margins at this level, unfortunately for Atleti. They can punch and scrap only for so long, before they face a true superstar heavyweight. Real Madrid had them exactly where they wanted for the majority of the game, and even when on the back foot there was a ruthless edge lacking for Atleti.

Simeone came out in the post-game press conference again insisting like he has many times before, that nothing is impossible in football. It’s a familiar line but you wonder on evidence of the events of the night how many Atleti players still believed it. There’s no denying they want to, and are fully behind their boss, but there has been too much heartbreak for some now. As willing as the mind may be to dream, the reality is all too cruel for them.

The coach himself has some reevaluating to do too. While he's expected to lead Atleti into their new stadium next season, a further seed of doubt has surely been planted over whether it's the most sensible option.

In the final Champions League game to be held at the Calderon, and ultimate Madrid Derby, don’t expect Atleti to lay down and die. They will fight and pick up their weapons one more time. The problem is they are bringing knives to a gun fight when facing Real Madrid.