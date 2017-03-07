Arsene Wenger Points Finger at Referee After Bayern Munich Humiliate Arsenal

OMNISPORT

Arsene Wenger was "absolutely revolted" by the officials after Arsenal were subjected to another 5-1 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The Gunners were thrashed by the Bundesliga leaders by the same scoreline at the Allianz Arena last month but had a sliver of hope as they looked to avoid elimination at the last-16 stage for a seventh consecutive year when Theo Walcott thumped past Manuel Neuer in the 20th minute.

England winger Walcott then had strong penalty appeals waved away after a clumsy challenge from Xabi Alonso, although Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny was sent off for a 53rd-minute foul on Robert Lewandowski in the same area.

Arsenal have now been knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage in SEVEN consecutive seasons.



Groundhog day. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ED9oGi5LIh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2017

Koscielny was initially booked before the official behind the goal advised referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos to upgrade the punishment.

Lewandowski converted and Arjen Robben and Douglas Costa established a Bayern lead on the night before a late Arturo Vidal brace piled on the misery for the hosts.

Wenger, who was the subject of fan protests before the game, told BT Sport: "I think there are different aspects in this game

"Of course, we are out but I think we produced the game that we wanted and we are very unlucky with some decisions of the referee.

"It is 1-0 and there is a clear penalty on Walcott. It was offside [for the Bayern penalty] so there was no foul on Lewandowski. That killed the game but my team produced a huge effort .

"You are down to 10 men you have to score four goals, it becomes impossible in the head of the players."

The confusion over Koscielny being booked and then sent off was a sight that particularly riled Wenger.

"It's just not serious," he said. "When you see the importance of the game and you see an attitude like that I am absolutely revolted.

"I felt we were in it. You never know how Bayern would have reacted had we scored a second goal. At the end it finishes like that and it's difficult to take. It feels very bad and it doesn't reflect our performance."

Wenger added: "Once we were 2-1 down it was very difficult. You have no chance to qualify anymore. But that is not the part of the game that I want to keep in my mind

"The second part of the game has been spoiled by the referee. Let's keep that spirit and play the next game."