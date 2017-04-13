Antoine Griezmann Brilliance Forced Leicester Rethink Admits Boss Craig Shakespeare

Atletico Madrid match-winner Antoine Griezmann forced Leicester City into a tactical re-think as the Premier League titleholders were beaten 1-0 in the Champions League at the Vicente Calderon.

Griezmann converted a 28th minute penalty for his 24th goal of the season in Wednesday's quarter-final first leg, although replays showed he was outside the area when brought down on the break by Leicester winger Marc Albrighton.

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare was understandably aggrieved by that decision but the France forward's all-round inventiveness during the first half forced him further on to the defensive.

The visitors failed to register a shot on target over the 90 minutes and midfielder Andy King replaced forward Shinji Okazaki at the interval, with Wilfred Ndidi dropping into holding role to marshal the mercurial Griezmann.

"We changed it, we had to sacrifice one of the forwards and put Wilfred deep in a 4-5-1," Shakespeare explained to BT Sport.

"In the first half Griezmann was getting in between the lines, getting in the pockets and causing us problems."

"This is one of the best teams in Europe and we've given a good account of ourselves. We know what we're about at the King Power Stadium and we know what we've got to do."