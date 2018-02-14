A frustrated Adrien Rabiot bemoaned another Paris Saint-Germain collapse following his side's 3-1 Champions League defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

French giants PSG – spearheaded by world-record signing Neymar – left the Spanish capital wondering what might have been after throwing away a one-goal lead afforded to them by Rabiot's 33rd-minute opener.

PSG came into the match having scored 28 goals in eight matches across all competitions, including an 8-0 rout of Dijon in Ligue 1, but they were pegged back by a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty shortly before the break.

Ronaldo nets his 100th Champions League goal for Real. What a milestone. https://t.co/FwrJRfM3bL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 14, 2018

After being eliminated at the same stage last season by a 6-1 second-leg defeat to Barcelona, a late goal apiece for Ronaldo and Marcelo left PSG facing the prospect of another Champions League last-16 exit.

"I am disappointed. We started by producing the match that we needed to," Rabiot told beIN SPORTS.

"We always say the same things, we always do the same things, and in the end, we are always floored in the same way.

"It's great to put eight goals past Dijon, but it is in these matches that you have to make it count."

On the second leg, Rabiot added: "When you start with a handicap like that, it's complicated."

PSG welcome Madrid to Parc des Princes on March 6.