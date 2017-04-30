UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in Opta Numbers

1 /8 Atlético Madrid are the lowest scoring team in this season’s Champions League amongst the four semi-finalists (13 goals in 10 games).

2 /8 Real and Atlético have met in a European Cup/Champions League semi-final before, Los Blancos progressing through to the final after three legs against their city rivals during the 1958/59 campaign; they went on to lift the trophy.

3 /8 Real Madrid have also never failed to score in their last 35 Champions League home games, longest ever run in the competition. Barcelona were the last team to leave the Bernabeu with a clean sheet (2-0 in April 2011).

4 /8 Antoine Griezmann has scored or assisted 50% of Atlético Madrid’s goals in the Champions League since last season (12 goals and 3 assists).

5 /8 Real Madrid, alongside Juventus, are the only unbeaten team in this season’s Champions League (W7 D3). They have also only lost one of their last 12 knockout games (W8 D3), it was against Wolfsburg in April 2016 (0-2).

6 /8 Real Madrid have won all four of their knockout games in this season’s Champions League despite conceding the opening goal in each of them.

7 /8 This is the fourth season in succession that these city rivals face off in the Champions League knockout phase; Atlético are yet to claim victory over Los Blancos during this recent run (D2 L2).