UEFA Champions League - AS Monaco vs. Juventus in Opta Numbers

1 /9 This is the second time these sides have met in a Champions League semi-final; Juventus securing their passage to the final with a 6-4 aggregate victory 19 years ago before losing to Real Madrid in the final (1997/98).

2 /9 After failing to reach the last four of the Champions League from 2003/04 to 2013/14, Juventus have now made the semis for the second time in three seasons (after 2014/15). In fact, the Turin club has systematically reached the final in five of its six previous Champions League semis.

3 /9 Radamel Falcao has scored 39 goals in the Europa League and Champions League since his debut in September 2009 against Chelsea; only Robert Lewandowski (41), Lionel Messi (77) and Cristiano Ronaldo (85) have more European goals (excl. qualifiers).

4 /9 Paulo Dybala has scored four goals in five Champions League knockout games.

5 /9 18-year-old Kylian Mbappé is the joint-top scorer in this season’s Champions League knockout stages alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, with five goals in four games and is also the first player in Champions League history to score in each of his first four knockout games.

6 /9 Monaco have converted none of the three penalties they’ve been awarded in the Champions League this season.

7 /9 Gonzalo Higuain has scored only two goals in 24 Champions League knockout games. In the group stages, he’s netted 13 goals in 38 games.

8 /9 Thomas Lemar is the top assist provider in this season’s knockout stages, with four offerings. He’s the first player to assist a goal in four consecutive knockout games since Andrés Iniesta in May 2011.